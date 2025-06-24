Berry Wealth Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

