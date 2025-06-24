CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

