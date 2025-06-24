Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 1.3% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

