Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 240 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.20 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

