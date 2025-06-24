Interactive Strength (TRNR) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -469.69% -445.35% -81.73% Interactive Strength Competitors -88.23% -67.41% -9.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Interactive Strength shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million -$34.93 million 0.00 Interactive Strength Competitors $5.15 billion $328.73 million 32.46

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Strength’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Strength’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Strength rivals beat Interactive Strength on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

