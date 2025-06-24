Analyzing Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sandvik has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core & Main has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandvik and Core & Main”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik $11.62 billion 2.36 $1.16 billion $1.11 19.70 Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.54 $411.00 million $2.15 27.12

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Core & Main. Sandvik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Core & Main shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandvik and Core & Main, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik 1 1 0 2 2.75 Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55

Core & Main has a consensus price target of $59.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Core & Main’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Sandvik.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik 11.95% 16.64% 8.47% Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80%

Summary

Sandvik beats Core & Main on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

