ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 88,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,030.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

