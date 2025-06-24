Head-To-Head Review: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $90.05 million 1.10 -$38.07 million ($1.15) -1.83 Streamline Health Solutions $17.90 million 1.26 -$10.16 million ($2.28) -2.26

This table compares MDxHealth and Streamline Health Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDxHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MDxHealth and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.52%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -41.02% -492.11% -23.00% Streamline Health Solutions -49.32% -68.23% -24.77%

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

