Critical Comparison: National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.73% 16.83% 0.85% Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.81% 17.91% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Bank of Canada and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 2 2 1 1 2.17 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Bank of Canada pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.38 billion 4.63 $2.80 billion $7.56 13.11 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.48 6.00

National Bank of Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides full-service brokerage, private banking, direct brokerage, investment solutions, administrative and trade execution, transaction products, and trust and estate services. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; and personal and commercial banking in Cambodia. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

