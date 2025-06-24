Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

