Contrasting Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) & Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Omega Flex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valmont Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Omega Flex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Valmont Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Omega Flex pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Valmont Industries pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Flex has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Valmont Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omega Flex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $101.68 million 3.32 $18.01 million $1.72 19.46 Valmont Industries $4.08 billion 1.59 $348.26 million $17.18 18.80

This table compares Omega Flex and Valmont Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Flex. Valmont Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Flex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Omega Flex and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valmont Industries has a consensus target price of $362.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Valmont Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89% Valmont Industries 8.55% 22.27% 10.09%

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Omega Flex on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications. It also offers galvanizing, anodizing, painting, and powder coating services for paint products; towers, small cell structures, camouflage concealment solutions, passive intermodulation mitigation equipment, and components for wireless communication markets; and solar single-axis tracker product, an integrated system of steel structures, electric motors, and electronic controllers, as well as provides coatings services to preserve metal products. In addition, the company manufactures center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for the agricultural markets, such as parts and tubular products for industrial customers; advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector; mechanical irrigation equipment and service parts under the Valley brand name. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farmers, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

