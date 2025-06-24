SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 172,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,426,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 422,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.