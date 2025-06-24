Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,118 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $45,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $129,646.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,715.72. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

