Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $624,284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,800,000 after buying an additional 358,936 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,023.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,027.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

