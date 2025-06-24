International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

