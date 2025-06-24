Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $382.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.