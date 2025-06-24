Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Up 1.1%

TGT opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

