Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 27,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

