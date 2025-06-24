Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 3.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

