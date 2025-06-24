International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

