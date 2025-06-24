International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

