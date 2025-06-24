Park Capital Management LLC WI Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Capital Management LLC WI lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE V opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.18. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

