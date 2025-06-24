First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

