JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

ESGU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

