Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

