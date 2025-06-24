Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.72 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SCHF opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.