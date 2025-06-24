Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $751,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.