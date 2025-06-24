VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 9.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

