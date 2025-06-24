G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

