CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Shares Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises 1.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 362,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 153.6% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

CNH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.