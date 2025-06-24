Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Position Increased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up 6.0% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,379,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

