Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – US EXP&PROD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gulfport Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $958.13 million -$261.39 million -11.33 Gulfport Energy Competitors $3.31 billion $608.45 million 14.79

Gulfport Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s peers have a beta of -1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -36.10% 15.89% 9.80% Gulfport Energy Competitors -51.48% -9.81% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy Competitors 608 3230 5615 207 2.56

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus target price of $216.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. As a group, “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies have a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Gulfport Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gulfport Energy peers beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.