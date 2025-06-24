2,250 Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 15,008.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $859,822.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,198.95. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $745.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

