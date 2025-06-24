Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,500.80. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.4%

MMSI stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.