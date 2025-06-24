7,750 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 249,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,568.12. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,034 shares of company stock valued at $36,486,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 34.5%

HIMS opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.