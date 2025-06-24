CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 2.4% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

