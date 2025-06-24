WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $647.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.65 and a 200-day moving average of $584.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.