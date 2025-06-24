Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 35,043 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,043 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $71,312,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,444 shares of company stock valued at $172,097,492 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%

AVGO stock opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.