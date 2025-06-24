Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

