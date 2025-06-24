Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,036,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 744,823 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,770,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,466,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,280,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSI stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

