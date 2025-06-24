Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $872.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

