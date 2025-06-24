PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 243,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 475.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,328 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

