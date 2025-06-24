Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ HON opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

