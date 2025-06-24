Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:SLDR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:SLDR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned 84.75% of Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000.
NYSEARCA SLDR opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.
The Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (SLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury bonds maturing in 1 to 3 years, using a laddering approach. By rotating investments annually between two maturity groups, the fund seeks to provide steady yield and manage interest rate risk, focusing on short-term government bonds SLDR was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by Global X.
