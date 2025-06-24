Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.97. The company has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.