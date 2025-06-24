Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $250.66 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

