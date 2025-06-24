PBMares Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

