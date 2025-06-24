Pacific Sage Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

