Head-To-Head Survey: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Tootsie Roll Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.33 billion 2.47 $139.31 million $1.44 22.64 Tootsie Roll Industries $715.53 million 3.54 $86.83 million $1.22 28.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Tootsie Roll Industries. Simply Good Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods and Tootsie Roll Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Tootsie Roll Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.31% 10.39% 7.68% Tootsie Roll Industries 12.53% 10.29% 7.85%

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Tootsie Roll Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.