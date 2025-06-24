Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 6.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $20.74.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

